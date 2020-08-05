Westrock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Up 5.2% on Earnings Beat

Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) shot up 5.2% on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $29.67 and last traded at $29.27, 3,937,643 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 31% from the average session volume of 2,996,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.82.

The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. Westrock had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Westrock’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is 20.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Westrock from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Westrock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Westrock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Westrock from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Westrock from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.64.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Westrock in the 1st quarter valued at $14,130,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Westrock during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Westrock by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Westrock by 1,351.9% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Westrock by 2,065.6% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.07.

About Westrock (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

