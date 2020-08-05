Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Stock Price Down 5.4% on Disappointing Earnings

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2020

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) shares traded down 5.4% on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $69.64 and last traded at $71.08, 1,992,080 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 43% from the average session volume of 1,390,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.17.

The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.20). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 37.03%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EMN. UBS Group boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,658,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $403,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,890 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 12.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,055,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,304,000 after buying an additional 344,720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,471,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,131,000 after buying an additional 107,517 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,014,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,840,000 after buying an additional 45,263 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,077,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,186,000 after acquiring an additional 84,317 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

