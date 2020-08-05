US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Trading 7.8% Higher Following Strong Earnings

US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)’s share price rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $21.94 and last traded at $21.68, approximately 4,297,669 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 3,760,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.12.

The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of US Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of US Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on US Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.64.

In other US Foods news, Director Carl Andrew Pforzheimer bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.01 per share, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,156.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in US Foods by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in US Foods by 468.3% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in US Foods by 379.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in US Foods by 120.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

About US Foods (NYSE:USFD)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

