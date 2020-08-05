AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Trading Up 7.4% on Insider Buying Activity

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) shares shot up 7.4% during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $9.22 and last traded at $8.98, 31,767 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 333,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.

Specifically, CEO James C. Clemmer acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.26 per share, with a total value of $330,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 343,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,835,814.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANGO. BidaskClub cut shares of AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $338.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.62.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $58.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 62.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. AngioDynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 145.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 27.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AngioDynamics during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

