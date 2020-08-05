Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Shares Down 6% After Earnings Miss

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)’s stock price fell 6% on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $16.16 and last traded at $16.59, 6,508,630 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 16% from the average session volume of 5,621,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.64.

The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.09). Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $175.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 85.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CLR shares. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Friday, July 24th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Continental Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.94.

In related news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor purchased 7,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $99,094.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Harold Hamm purchased 1,425,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,043,241.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 6,058,708 shares of company stock valued at $101,516,306 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,768,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Continental Resources by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,989 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the first quarter worth $95,000. 21.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average of $17.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

