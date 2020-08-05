TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Trading 5.9% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) were up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after MKM Partners raised their price target on the stock from $165.00 to $190.00. The company traded as high as $180.61 and last traded at $177.52, approximately 4,544,127 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 2,167,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.68.

TTWO has been the subject of several other research reports. BofA Securities cut TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.40.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

In related news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,000 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $5,843,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,903 shares of company stock worth $20,599,397 in the last three months. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4,506.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,959 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.92 and its 200-day moving average is $129.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15, a PEG ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.61.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.44 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.