Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Trading 5.8% Higher Following Strong Earnings

Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)’s share price traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $97.09 and last traded at $97.01, 605,365 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 103% from the average session volume of 298,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.66.

The aerospace company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $550.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.35%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CW shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CW. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

About Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

