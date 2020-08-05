Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Trading 10% Higher After Earnings Beat

Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) shot up 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $9.43 and last traded at $9.25, 1,899,049 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 282% from the average session volume of 497,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.41.

The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 0.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Avid Technology from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. B. Riley upped their target price on Avid Technology from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.20.

In other Avid Technology news, Director Christian Asmar bought 8,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.58 per share, for a total transaction of $45,566.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased a total of 2,281,704 shares of company stock valued at $16,075,959 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Avid Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Avid Technology by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 2,221.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 14,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $406.41 million, a P/E ratio of 308.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.26.

Avid Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVID)

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

