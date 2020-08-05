AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Trading 7.2% Higher After Strong Earnings

AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) shares were up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $158.97 and last traded at $155.97, approximately 238,243 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 144,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.43.

The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.40. AppFolio had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 12.73%.

Get AppFolio alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APPF shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. William Blair cut shares of AppFolio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson downgraded AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AppFolio from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. AppFolio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.50.

In related news, Director Klaus Schauser sold 37,753 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.67, for a total value of $5,839,256.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 20,000 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.28, for a total value of $2,605,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 115,251 shares of company stock worth $17,466,299 over the last ninety days. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in AppFolio by 54.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 1.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in AppFolio during the first quarter worth about $31,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in AppFolio by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in AppFolio by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.20.

About AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF)

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.