Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) Trading 5.2% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) was up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $16.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Sandstorm Gold traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.97, approximately 2,588,392 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 2,721,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.48.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $8.75 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAND. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,147 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 19.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,731 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 95,777 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 25,629 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 73.6% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 37,607 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 15,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,457,000.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.73 million during the quarter.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

