Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Down 6.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)’s share price dropped 6.4% on Tuesday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $82.00 to $75.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Itron traded as low as $63.49 and last traded at $66.81, approximately 996,550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 222% from the average daily volume of 309,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.41.

ITRI has been the subject of several other reports. Johnson Rice began coverage on Itron in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Itron from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on Itron from $88.50 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Itron from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.13.

In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $31,565.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,688.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $107,277.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,744 shares of company stock valued at $380,807. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Itron by 2,944.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Itron in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Itron by 331.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Itron by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.66.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. Itron had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

