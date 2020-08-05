Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Trading 8.2% Higher on Strong Earnings

Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) shares rose 8.2% on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $21.44 and last traded at $21.34, approximately 15,000,577 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 13,339,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.72.

The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 161.62%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.31.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,105,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $215,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788,263 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 5.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 273,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 15,363 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 60.3% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 28,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 10,828 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 21.5% during the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 177.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.81.

Williams Companies Company Profile (NYSE:WMB)

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

