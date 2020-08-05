Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Trading 10.2% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) traded up 10.2% during trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $17.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Intersect ENT traded as high as $18.29 and last traded at $18.09, 783,807 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 6% from the average session volume of 737,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.42.

XENT has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Intersect ENT from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Intersect ENT from $14.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENT. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Intersect ENT by 3.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intersect ENT by 249.3% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.49 and its 200 day moving average is $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 6.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.99 million, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.29.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $19.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 48.61% and a negative return on equity of 43.72%. Analysts expect that Intersect ENT Inc will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Intersect ENT Company Profile (NASDAQ:XENT)

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

