NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Trading 7.3% Higher Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) shares were up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $2.94 and last traded at $2.80, approximately 2,170,607 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 2,037,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.16. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $196.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.27 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NEX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $1.60 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $2.30 to $3.15 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.71.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,548,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,513,000 after buying an additional 165,946 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,721,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,866 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,869,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,983,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 52,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1,116.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,839,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $596.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 3.48.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

