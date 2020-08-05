Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $1.31, but opened at $1.34. Kosmos Energy shares last traded at $1.48, with a volume of 10,034,405 shares traded.

The oil and gas producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 13.35%.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

KOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Investec lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $1.80 to $1.55 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 71.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 18,476 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $44,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.42. The company has a market cap of $605.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

About Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.