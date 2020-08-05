Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Stock Price Down 5% After Earnings Miss

Shares of Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) dropped 5% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $1.86 and last traded at $1.89, approximately 1,223,736 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,158,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

NR has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

In other news, CFO Gregg Piontek acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,492 shares in the company, valued at $387,333.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders acquired a total of 37,500 shares of company stock worth $55,550 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 164.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 681,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 424,005 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Newpark Resources by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 14,723 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Newpark Resources by 103.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,034,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 525,468 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Newpark Resources by 4.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 653,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 25,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Newpark Resources during the second quarter worth $4,225,000. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $169.46 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.40.

About Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR)

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.