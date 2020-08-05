BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Stock Price Up 8.2% Following Strong Earnings

BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) shares rose 8.2% on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $61.71 and last traded at $58.84, approximately 1,009,261 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 632,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.37.

The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.25 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 74.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BWXT shares. Bank of America upgraded BWX Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

In other BWX Technologies news, Director John A. Fees sold 17,242 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total value of $1,053,313.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,587 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,699.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $53,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,142,774.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,542 shares of company stock valued at $1,370,936. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 85,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 15.8% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.95.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

