BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Stock Price Up 8.2% Following Strong Earnings

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) shares rose 8.2% on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $61.71 and last traded at $58.84, approximately 1,009,261 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 632,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.37.

The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.25 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 74.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BWXT shares. Bank of America upgraded BWX Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

In other BWX Technologies news, Director John A. Fees sold 17,242 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total value of $1,053,313.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,587 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,699.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $53,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,142,774.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,542 shares of company stock valued at $1,370,936. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 85,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 15.8% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.95.

About BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT)

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings
Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings
Ralph Lauren Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings
Ralph Lauren Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings
Ford Motor Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade
Ford Motor Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade
Royal Dutch Shell Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement
Royal Dutch Shell Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement
Westrock Shares Up 5.2% on Earnings Beat
Westrock Shares Up 5.2% on Earnings Beat
Eastman Chemical Stock Price Down 5.4% on Disappointing Earnings
Eastman Chemical Stock Price Down 5.4% on Disappointing Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report