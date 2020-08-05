H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Trading Up 8.1% Following Strong Earnings

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) shot up 8.1% on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $20.33 and last traded at $19.52, 512,234 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 39% from the average session volume of 367,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.05.

The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.33. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 32.92% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $278.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on HEES shares. ValuEngine cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.63.

In related news, Director Lawrence C. Karlson purchased 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.31 per share, for a total transaction of $38,266.25. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEES. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in H&E Equipment Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.16 million, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.06 and its 200-day moving average is $19.09.

About H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings
Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings
Ralph Lauren Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings
Ralph Lauren Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings
Ford Motor Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade
Ford Motor Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade
Royal Dutch Shell Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement
Royal Dutch Shell Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement
Westrock Shares Up 5.2% on Earnings Beat
Westrock Shares Up 5.2% on Earnings Beat
Eastman Chemical Stock Price Down 5.4% on Disappointing Earnings
Eastman Chemical Stock Price Down 5.4% on Disappointing Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report