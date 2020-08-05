H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Trading Up 8.1% Following Strong Earnings

Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) shot up 8.1% on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $20.33 and last traded at $19.52, 512,234 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 39% from the average session volume of 367,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.05.

The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.33. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 32.92% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $278.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on HEES shares. ValuEngine cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.63.

In related news, Director Lawrence C. Karlson purchased 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.31 per share, for a total transaction of $38,266.25. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEES. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in H&E Equipment Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.16 million, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.06 and its 200-day moving average is $19.09.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

