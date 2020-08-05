Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Stock Price Down 6.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $30.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics traded as low as $15.45 and last traded at $15.76, 3,552,721 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 103% from the average session volume of 1,750,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.86.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $18.99 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

In other news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $249,000.00. Also, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $138,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,408,507. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $1,091,775 in the last ninety days. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KPTI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 11.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,326,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,313,000 after acquiring an additional 557,076 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $62,487,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,247,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,384,000 after purchasing an additional 19,121 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,790,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,852,000 after purchasing an additional 951,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,398,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,868,000 after purchasing an additional 40,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.90.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.09). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 208.07% and a negative net margin of 316.53%. The business had revenue of $18.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.59 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

