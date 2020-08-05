SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock Price Up 11.2% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) shares shot up 11.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $20.37 and last traded at $19.43, 433,821 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 96% from the average session volume of 221,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.48.

The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.20. SI-Bone had a negative net margin of 60.51% and a negative return on equity of 51.33%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on SI-Bone in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SI-Bone from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of SI-Bone from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

In other SI-Bone news, CFO Laura Francis sold 9,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $170,703.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,859.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $52,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,927.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,024 shares of company stock worth $804,671 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in SI-Bone by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SI-Bone during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in SI-Bone by 144.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SI-Bone during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SI-Bone in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $552.34 million, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a current ratio of 7.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.73.

SI-Bone Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIBN)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

