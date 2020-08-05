Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Trading Up 5.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)’s stock price traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $24.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. Trinseo traded as high as $23.38 and last traded at $23.28, 508,468 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 20% from the average session volume of 633,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.08.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut Trinseo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trinseo in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Trinseo from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Trinseo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

In other Trinseo news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $462,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trinseo in the fourth quarter worth $25,764,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Trinseo by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,429,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,890,000 after purchasing an additional 184,599 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Trinseo by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 518,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,394,000 after purchasing an additional 184,370 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trinseo by 22.9% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 977,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,710,000 after buying an additional 182,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proxima Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 212.7% in the first quarter. Proxima Capital Management LLC now owns 109,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 74,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $888.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($2.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.54) by ($0.41). Trinseo had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $569.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 51.12%.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

