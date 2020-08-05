Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Trading 9.2% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) shares rose 9.2% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $32.24 and last traded at $30.86, approximately 812,748 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 181% from the average daily volume of 289,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.26.

The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.23%.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James lowered Ameresco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Ameresco from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Ameresco from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.43.

In related news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total value of $38,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,607,221.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Anderson sold 8,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $165,499.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,500.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 248,399 shares of company stock worth $5,978,899 in the last three months. 51.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 110,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,500,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ameresco by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 120,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 64,152 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 44.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 3.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.35 and a 200-day moving average of $21.48.

About Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.