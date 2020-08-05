Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) Trading Up 14.2% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) shares were up 14.2% during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $34.67 and last traded at $32.64, approximately 693,949 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 202% from the average daily volume of 230,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.59.

The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.42. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SYKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

In other Sykes Enterprises news, CFO John Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $313,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,303,926.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,390,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,830,000 after buying an additional 70,523 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,325,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,952,000 after acquiring an additional 73,024 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $33,994,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 659,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,898,000 after purchasing an additional 49,176 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 656,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,817,000 after purchasing an additional 25,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

