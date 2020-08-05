Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Up 18.6% Following Earnings Beat

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)’s share price rose 18.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $13.96 and last traded at $12.75, approximately 1,183,129 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 462% from the average daily volume of 210,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.34. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 3.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

In other Sterling Construction news, Director Roger A. Cregg purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $47,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 34,099 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Sterling Construction by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,519,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,438,000 after buying an additional 98,011 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Sterling Construction by 177.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 9,444 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Sterling Construction by 39.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Sterling Construction during the first quarter valued at $176,000. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.62. The firm has a market cap of $361.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Sterling Construction Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

