MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) Trading 15.7% Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) shot up 15.7% on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $23.91 and last traded at $21.87, 541,466 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 120% from the average session volume of 246,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.90.

The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. MTS Systems had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 6.83%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTSC. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded MTS Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MTS Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. MTS Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MTS Systems during the first quarter worth $34,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in MTS Systems by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in MTS Systems during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of MTS Systems by 81.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average of $25.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.44.

MTS Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTSC)

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

