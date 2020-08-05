Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Trading 24.9% Higher on Earnings Beat

Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) shares traded up 24.9% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $7.37 and last traded at $7.02, 5,692,986 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 623% from the average session volume of 787,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.

The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $73.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.92 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a positive return on equity of 3.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HLIT shares. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Harmonic from $9.00 to $7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Harmonic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Harmonic in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Harmonic by 270.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 212,010 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,530 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 47,357 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,617 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Harmonic by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 341,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 79,829 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.89. The stock has a market cap of $677.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Harmonic Company Profile (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

