$106.67 Million in Sales Expected for BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) will post sales of $106.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BioTelemetry’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $105.83 million and the highest estimate coming in at $107.51 million. BioTelemetry reported sales of $111.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioTelemetry will report full year sales of $432.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $423.76 million to $441.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $526.88 million, with estimates ranging from $514.27 million to $539.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BioTelemetry.

Get BioTelemetry alerts:

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $99.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.93 million. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 4.42%.

BEAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of BioTelemetry in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub lowered BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioTelemetry has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEAT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAT opened at $44.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. BioTelemetry has a 12-month low of $27.35 and a 12-month high of $55.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.64, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.21.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioTelemetry (BEAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioTelemetry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioTelemetry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.