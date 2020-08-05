Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT)

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 2,813 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 831% compared to the average daily volume of 302 call options.

Shares of ALLT opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. Allot Communications has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.52. The firm has a market cap of $417.17 million, a PE ratio of -61.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $29.29 million for the quarter. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.27% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allot Communications will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Allot Communications in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Allot Communications in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Allot Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its stake in Allot Communications by 14.1% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 17,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allot Communications in the second quarter worth $984,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allot Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.