Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Short Interest Update

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the June 30th total of 3,150,000 shares. Currently, 11.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 574,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW opened at $55.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.75. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12-month low of $14.97 and a 12-month high of $56.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.34.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $1.10. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $643.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAWW. BidaskClub raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Cowen lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

