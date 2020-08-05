Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Short Interest Update

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the June 30th total of 3,150,000 shares. Currently, 11.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 574,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ AAWW opened at $55.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.75. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12-month low of $14.97 and a 12-month high of $56.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.34.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAWW. BidaskClub raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Cowen lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.
Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.
