Financial Analysis: ImmuCell (ICCC) & The Competition

ImmuCell (NASDAQ: ICCC) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare ImmuCell to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

ImmuCell has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ImmuCell’s peers have a beta of 1.76, indicating that their average stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ImmuCell and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ImmuCell $13.72 million -$1.30 million -29.53 ImmuCell Competitors $408.45 million -$6.78 million 123.75

ImmuCell’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than ImmuCell. ImmuCell is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares ImmuCell and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmuCell -10.98% -5.35% -3.98% ImmuCell Competitors -1,029.67% -23.70% -26.40%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.0% of ImmuCell shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of ImmuCell shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ImmuCell and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmuCell 0 0 1 0 3.00 ImmuCell Competitors 322 832 1045 98 2.40

ImmuCell currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 149.55%. As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential downside of 2.98%. Given ImmuCell’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe ImmuCell is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

ImmuCell beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

ImmuCell Company Profile

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E. coli, coronavirus, and rotavirus. It also provides California Mastitis Test that is used to detect somatic cell counts in milk, as well as to determine, which quarter of the udder is mastitic. In addition, the company is involved in developing Re-Tain, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and offers Dual-Force First Defense, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products through animal health distributors. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Portland, Maine.

