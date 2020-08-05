Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 1,005 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,470% compared to the typical volume of 64 put options.

In other news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 2,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $103,766.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,796.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 16,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $629,836.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,798,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,924,500.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,613,853 shares of company stock valued at $105,214,135 over the last three months. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 148.0% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 300.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $40.24 on Wednesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $55.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.12 and a 200 day moving average of $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.86 and a beta of 0.30.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 87.47% and a negative return on equity of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $20.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 million. The company’s revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ADPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

