Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 56.38% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

SBH opened at $12.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.22. Sally Beauty has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $21.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 305.73% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $705.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.08 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sally Beauty will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward W. Rabin purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $43,470.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,520 shares in the company, valued at $246,523.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.21 per share, for a total transaction of $35,735.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,559.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 23,500 shares of company stock worth $257,570 over the last 90 days. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBH. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 20,603,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $166,476,000 after buying an additional 5,270,375 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,650,000. Prentice Capital Management LP grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 1,177,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,518,000 after buying an additional 681,936 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 3,218.3% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 476,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after buying an additional 462,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,651,000.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

