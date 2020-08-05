Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Rating Increased to Hold at Susquehanna Bancshares

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) was upgraded by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports.

UA has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Under Armour from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.44.

Shares of UA stock opened at $8.94 on Monday. Under Armour has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $19.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average is $10.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $707.64 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Under Armour by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Under Armour by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 21,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Under Armour by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Under Armour by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

