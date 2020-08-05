Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.08.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $44.76 on Monday. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.50.

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 1,300 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $59,358.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,742.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDC. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Western Digital by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,973,375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $82,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,649 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Western Digital by 14,458.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 911,380 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,350,000 after purchasing an additional 905,120 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Western Digital by 476.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 859,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,782,000 after purchasing an additional 710,283 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Western Digital by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,804,287 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $74,124,000 after purchasing an additional 662,566 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Western Digital by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,854,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $81,883,000 after purchasing an additional 398,612 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

