Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Weibo from $38.00 to $34.50 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of Weibo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Weibo in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Nomura Instinet lowered their price target on Weibo from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weibo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:WB opened at $35.47 on Monday. Weibo has a 12 month low of $28.93 and a 12 month high of $55.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.11.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,980,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $131,802,000 after buying an additional 366,282 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Weibo by 91.3% in the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,063,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $69,344,000 after acquiring an additional 985,125 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,442,983 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,777,000 after purchasing an additional 210,119 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 988,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,723,000 after purchasing an additional 245,218 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 831,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,542,000 after purchasing an additional 218,551 shares in the last quarter. 25.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Weibo
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.
