Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Weibo from $38.00 to $34.50 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of Weibo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Weibo in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Nomura Instinet lowered their price target on Weibo from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weibo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WB opened at $35.47 on Monday. Weibo has a 12 month low of $28.93 and a 12 month high of $55.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.11.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The information services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $323.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.02 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 23.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weibo will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,980,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $131,802,000 after buying an additional 366,282 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Weibo by 91.3% in the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,063,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $69,344,000 after acquiring an additional 985,125 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,442,983 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,777,000 after purchasing an additional 210,119 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 988,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,723,000 after purchasing an additional 245,218 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 831,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,542,000 after purchasing an additional 218,551 shares in the last quarter. 25.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

