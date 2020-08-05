ValuEngine Downgrades Weidai (NYSE:WEI) to Sell

Weidai (NYSE:WEI) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of WEI opened at $1.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.65. The company has a market cap of $90.88 million, a P/E ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.85. Weidai has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $8.00.

Weidai (NYSE:WEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($2.69). Weidai had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $101.54 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Weidai stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Weidai Ltd (NYSE:WEI) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,474 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned about 0.74% of Weidai worth $6,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weidai Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides auto-backed financing solutions in the People's Republic of China. Its auto-backed financing platform connects borrowers primarily mall and micro enterprise owners with online investors and institutional funding partners. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

