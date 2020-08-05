Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WES. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group lowered Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

NYSE WES opened at $8.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 3.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Western Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $27.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.22.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.78 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WES. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 476.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.