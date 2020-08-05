Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wisdom Tree Investments from $3.75 to $4.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from $2.75 to $3.40 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.40.

Get Wisdom Tree Investments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WETF opened at $3.49 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Wisdom Tree Investments has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $5.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.16 million, a P/E ratio of -31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.99.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Wisdom Tree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $58.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Wisdom Tree Investments will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WETF. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 17,255 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 9.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 10,436 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 8.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 72,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 73.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

About Wisdom Tree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Wisdom Tree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wisdom Tree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.