Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st.
NYSE:WMC opened at $2.11 on Monday. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $11.33. The firm has a market cap of $114.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 363.39, a quick ratio of 363.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.98.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 44.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.58% of the company’s stock.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.
