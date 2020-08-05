Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

NYSE:WMC opened at $2.11 on Monday. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $11.33. The firm has a market cap of $114.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 363.39, a quick ratio of 363.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.98.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 154.05%. The company had revenue of $18.74 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 44.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

