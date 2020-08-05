Square (NYSE:SQ) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

Square (NYSE:SQ)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at BTIG Research in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Square from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Square from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.08.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $136.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.43 and a 200-day moving average of $81.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Square has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $137.80. The company has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.19 and a beta of 2.72.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Square had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Square will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $215,391.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,085,823. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 6,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $554,302.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,021 shares in the company, valued at $5,176,366.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,102 shares of company stock worth $1,294,866. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Square in the 1st quarter valued at about $298,358,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Square by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,942,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,028 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,273,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,681,000 after purchasing an additional 852,891 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Square by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,590,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,952,000 after purchasing an additional 829,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,927,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,937,000 after purchasing an additional 767,253 shares during the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Analyst Recommendations for Square (NYSE:SQ)

