Brokers Issue Forecasts for Bandwidth Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BAND)

Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) – Equities researchers at Colliers Secur. issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Bandwidth in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 3rd. Colliers Secur. analyst C. Trebnick anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

BAND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bandwidth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.57.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $153.31 on Tuesday. Bandwidth has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $157.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -150.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 12.89, a current ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $76.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.44 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 69.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 9.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 86,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the first quarter worth $494,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 22.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,341,000 after purchasing an additional 48,099 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 124.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John C. Murdock sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.90, for a total value of $32,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,648,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian D. Bailey sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $3,448,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,585 shares of company stock worth $16,653,046 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.