Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2020

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Church & Dwight in a report issued on Saturday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.70. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.27.

Shares of CHD opened at $96.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.28. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $96.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.21.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Torray LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 12,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 20,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total transaction of $1,724,112.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,767.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 26,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $2,031,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,365 shares in the company, valued at $10,515,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 249,225 shares of company stock worth $18,769,597. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 38.87%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

