Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Geron Corporation is a scientific research company that is developing techniques for the health services industry. Their research is currently divided in three different areas. First, they are looking into telomeres and telomerase and their roles in cellular aging and cancer. Second, they are looking pluripotent stem cells as a potential source for the manufacturing of replacement cells and tissues. Lastly, the company is researching nuclear transfer as a potential mechanism for generating genetically matched cells and tissues. “

Get Geron alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Geron in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Geron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley upped their price objective on Geron from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Geron from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.25.

Geron stock opened at $1.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.47. Geron has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Geron had a negative return on equity of 52.95% and a negative net margin of 16,449.23%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Geron will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Geron during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Geron in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Geron during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Geron by 101.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 29,069 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Geron in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Geron (GERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.