Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golden Entertainment, Inc. is a diverse gaming company which offers casino, distribute gaming and lottery services. The company’s gaming divisions consists of Golden Casino Group, PT’s Entertainment Group and Golden Route Operations. Golden Entertainment, Inc., formerly known as Lakes Entertainment, Inc., is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Golden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Golden Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $9.07 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.37. Golden Entertainment has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.27.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $207.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.13 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. On average, analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sean T. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $45,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,554.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 11.8% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 300,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 16,302 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,661,000. 1060 Capital LLC raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. 1060 Capital LLC now owns 171,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 46,534 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Golden Entertainment by 3,944.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 144,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 140,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.57% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

