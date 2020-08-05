Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $58.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.79% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Forward Air Corporation is a leading provider of ground transportation and related logistics services to the North American air freight and expedited LTL market. Forward Air provides services within four business segments: Expedited LTL (provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL services, including local pick-up and delivery, shipment consolidation/deconsolidation, warehousing, and customs brokerage by utilizing a comprehensive national network of terminals); Truckload Brokerage (provides expedited truckload brokerage, dedicated fleet services, as well as high-security and temperature-controlled logistics services); Intermodal (provides first-and last-mile high-value drayage services both to and from seaports and railheads, dedicated contract and Container Freight Station warehouse and handling services); and Pool Distribution (provides high-frequency handling and distribution of time sensitive product to numerous destinations within a specific geographic region). “

FWRD has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Forward Air from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Forward Air from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of Forward Air stock opened at $54.31 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.54 and a 200 day moving average of $53.24. Forward Air has a 52 week low of $39.59 and a 52 week high of $72.09. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Forward Air had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $281.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.98 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 9.0% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,249,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,308,000 after purchasing an additional 103,434 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Forward Air by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,158,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,686,000 after acquiring an additional 163,714 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 1.9% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,041,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,776,000 after buying an additional 19,167 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 916,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,399,000 after acquiring an additional 48,411 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in Forward Air by 26.7% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 717,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,350,000 after purchasing an additional 151,027 shares during the period. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

