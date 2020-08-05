Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) to Sell

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Freddie Mac is a stockholder-owned corporation that supports homeownership and rental housing. Freddie Mac purchases single-family and multifamily residential mortgages and mortgage-related securities, which it finances primarily by issuing mortgage passthrough securities and debt instruments in the capital markets. (Company Press Release) “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FMCC. B. Riley upgraded Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on Federal Home Loan Mortgage from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Home Loan Mortgage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.94.

FMCC opened at $1.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.15. Federal Home Loan Mortgage has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $4.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 2.13.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Company Profile

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates in three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

