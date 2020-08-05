Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) to Sell

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fluent Inc. provides data-driven performance marketing services. The company is the trusted acquisition partner for both established and growing brands. It creates marketing programs which deliver better digital advertising experiences for consumers and measurable results for advertisers. Fluent Inc., formerly known as COGINT INC, is headquartered in New York City. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FLNT. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fluent in a report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

FLNT opened at $1.87 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.03. The firm has a market cap of $138.16 million, a PE ratio of -62.33 and a beta of 2.40. Fluent has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.56 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.46%. Equities analysts forecast that Fluent will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fluent during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Fluent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in Fluent by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fluent by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 13,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fluent by 45.0% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,559 shares during the last quarter. 31.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

