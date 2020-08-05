Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Homology Medicines Inc. is a genetic medicines company. Its platform offers human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors to treat disease-causing mutations through gene correction, insertion and knockout. Homology Medicines Inc. is based in BEDFORD MA. “

FIXX has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Homology Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. FIX assumed coverage on Homology Medicines in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Homology Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.88.

Shares of Homology Medicines stock opened at $13.70 on Monday. Homology Medicines has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $619.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.65.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.09). Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,816.28% and a negative return on equity of 44.92%. The company had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.68 million. Analysts anticipate that Homology Medicines will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Homology Medicines by 342.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 263.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,662 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

