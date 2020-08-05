Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) to Buy

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $135.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.43% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Five9 provides cloud software for contact centers. The Company offers software products such as workforce management, speech recognition, predictive dialer, and voice applications. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that acts as the hub for interactions between its clients and their customers, enabling contact center operations focused on inbound or outbound customer interactions in a single unified architecture. The Company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. is headquartered in San Ramon, California. “

FIVN has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Five9 from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Five9 from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Five9 from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Five9 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.60.

Shares of FIVN opened at $129.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -760.37 and a beta of 0.76. Five9 has a 52 week low of $50.73 and a 52 week high of $131.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $99.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.04 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Welch sold 8,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $876,637.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,127 shares in the company, valued at $5,861,179.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,380,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,715,489.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,783 shares of company stock valued at $11,514,752 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Five9 during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 17.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 30,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

