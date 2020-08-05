FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FibroGen, Inc. is a research-based biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic agents for treatment of anemia, fibrosis, cancer, and other serious unmet medical needs. The Company develops Roxadustat that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; and FG-3019 which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and liver fibrosis. FibroGen, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Get FibroGen alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FGEN. Bank of America started coverage on FibroGen in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, May 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on FibroGen from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on FibroGen in a report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN opened at $41.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -31.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 11.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. FibroGen has a 12-month low of $22.65 and a 12-month high of $48.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.90 and a 200 day moving average of $38.90.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.50). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 42.75%. The company had revenue of $24.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FibroGen will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $155,863.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 271,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,755,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique A. Conterno acquired 8,000 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.29 per share, with a total value of $290,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,177,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FGEN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,015,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,794,000 after acquiring an additional 388,625 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in FibroGen by 381.4% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,022,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979,159 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in FibroGen by 16.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,080,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,064,000 after purchasing an additional 441,296 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in FibroGen by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,662,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,506,000 after purchasing an additional 24,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 27.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,684,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,283,000 after buying an additional 366,944 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FibroGen (FGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.